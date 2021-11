The 33-year-old singer revealed on Twitter Tuesday that she will perform twice in London's Hyde Park in July 2022, her first shows since 2017, per CNN. "Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii," Adele wrote with a heart emoji, dropping details on presale ticket information for the July 1 and 2, 2022 shows. Fans can follow the link to a page with the official music video for her new single "Easy on Me." Once there, those interested are able to sign up for Hyde Park presale access, which will open on Thursday at 5 a.m. EST.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO