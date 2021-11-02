Iowa prepares for child COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Iowa was preparing to launch the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine even before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its final approval on Tuesday.

A CDC advisory panel recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday for children ages 5 to 11. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off, making kids across the U.S. eligible for the shots.

The Iowa Department of Public Health estimates there are 284,000 children in the state who are now eligible for the vaccine. IDPH spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said Tuesday that Iowa will receive an initial shipment of 99,000 doses by Thursday.

Like the adult version of Pfizer, the pediatric vaccine will require two doses. IDPH will be able to order weekly allocations to meet the demand.

Ekstrand anticipates that most children will receive the vaccine from a pediatrician or health center.

“Families should call their children’s vaccine provider (pediatrician, family medical clinic or local public health) and inquire about scheduling an appointment to have their children vaccinated,” Ekstrand wrote in an email to the Capital Dispatch.

Representatives for Hy-Vee and Walgreens said Tuesday that they are also prepared to offer the vaccine to children, pending CDC approval.

Hy-Vee will offer the pediatric vaccine by appointment only, said spokesperson Christina Gayman. Kids must have parental consent to receive the shots, and a parent or guardian must accompany them to the appointment.

Walgreens did not offer specific details about how the pediatric vaccine would be distributed in Iowa, but a corporate spokesperson confirmed that the pharmacies will offer the Pfizer vaccine to children nationwide.

