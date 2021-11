Q: The weekly drama of is Baker Mayfield going to play will get old. Coach Kevin Stefanski needs to get off the fence and put Baker on IR. Your views??. A: I understand your point about giving Mayfield’s left shoulder more time to heal, and maybe a three-week stay on injured reserve would do the trick. But I’m not convinced it would. The completely torn labrum isn’t going to fix itself in three weeks, especially when surgery is likely needed.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO