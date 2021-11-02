CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says China, Russia failed to lead at climate summit

By Brendan Smialowski, William EDWARDS
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6eAk_0ckSSEzt00
US President Joe Biden addresses a press conference at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow /AFP

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused China and Russia of failing to show leadership on climate change in blistering criticism of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Speaking at the UN summit aimed at forging an ambitious new climate agreement, Biden called his own presence and promises proof that "America is back" after the go-it-alone approach of his predecessor Donald Trump.

"The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader -- not showing up, come on!" Biden told journalists before flying out of Glasgow.

"It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do you do that and claim to be able to have any leadership?" Biden said.

"It's been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China not showing up. The rest of the world looked at China and said 'what value are they providing?'," he added.

Xi, who leads the world's largest emitter of carbon emissions responsible for climate change, has not travelled outside of China since the beginnings of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Biden was even more scathing about Russian President Vladimir Putin, who does travel and met the US president in Geneva in June. Russia is the world's fourth largest emitter.

"His tundra is burning -- literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything," he said.

- America is back -

Biden has ramped up US climate action with promises to zero out carbon emissions by 2050, a sharp reversal from the climate-skeptic Trump, although Biden still faces domestic hurdles on moving ahead.

Biden said he was making good on his vow on his first international trip as president -- to the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall in June -- that the United States was returning to the international stage.

"Two world leaders came up to me today and said, 'Thank you for your leadership. You're making a big difference here,'" Biden said, acknowledging his comments sounded "self-serving."

US officials had earlier expected Xi to meet Biden for the first time as president at this weekend's Group of 20 summit in Rome.

The two countries, however, instead said they would meet virtually by the end of the year. Biden said no date has been set.

Biden said he hoped their talks would bring more predictability in relations that have been soured by disputes on myriad fronts, including human rights and China's growing assertiveness on Taiwan.

"I'm going to be clear. This is competition; it does not have to be conflict," Biden said.

"I have also indicated to him -- and I'm not reluctant to say it publicly -- that we expect him to play by the rules of the road."

Biden recently made waves by appearing to say the United States would militarily defend Taiwan if it was attacked by China, which claims the self-governing democracy.

The United States provides weapons to the island but is deliberately ambiguous on whether it would defend it.

Without addressing Taiwan directly, Biden said he did not believe there would be conflict with China, which his administration has identified as the top challenge of the 21st century.

"I don't anticipate there will be a need for physical conflict," Biden said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WREG

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Russian#Us
raventribune.com

Joe Biden in crisis: lost focus

On November 3, 2020, Joe Biden won a landslide victory over Donald Trump. But the president, who started with high expectations, is now largely disappointed. What happened now. Joe Biden’s spokesman is keen to use a word when presenting the government’s agenda to the capital’s press in Washington. When asked about the many problems in the country, Jen Zaki often talks about how Biden management works purely “laser-focused” on solutions. Translated, which means like this: One hundred percent concentrated.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

4 Dems urge Biden to strike nuclear deals with China

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — Ahead of President JOE BIDEN’s virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, XI JINPING, four top Congressional Democratic leaders on nuclear issues want potential nuclear agreements with China to feature as key points of discussion — before it’s too late. In recent days, the U.S. government...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
bulletin-news.com

China, US, Russia Join Asia Summit Amid Regional Tensions

President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will participate in a video conference with 18 Asia-Pacific nations on Wednesday, in a region where world powers have sparred over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights, and Beijing’s more aggressive activities in disputed areas. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also appear at...
FOREIGN POLICY
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday night forged ahead with votes on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, as well as a procedural vote on his sweeping social spending package — although it was unclear if there would be enough support to pass either. The decision capped a day of turmoil over […] The post U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy