One dead in Braxton County crash

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the 73-mile marker in I-79 in Braxton County shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Emergency management officials say the crash involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer. Officials with Braxton County 911 tell us the crash was fatal and one of the vehicles went over a hillside, requiring “a heavy-duty wrecker” to pull it back up.

According to the Burnsville Police Department, the pickup truck traveling northbound crossed the median and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Authorities say the pickup truck driver was killed in the crash.

The tractor-trailer went over the side of a hill, but officers say the driver was not injured.

The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office, Burnsville Fire and Police Departments and the Flatwoods Police Department and Sutton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this time, and the crash was under investigation. We will update this story as more details become available.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the 73-mile marker in I-79 in Braxton County shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.