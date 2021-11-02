Sterling Heights man pulled over with open bottle of vodka between his legs, arrested

(WWJ) A Macomb County man is facing charges after police say he was caught driving drunk with an open bottle of booze in his car in Oakland County.

Troy Police made the traffic stop on Sunday, Oct. 24, just after 2 a.m., on Crooks Rd. at W. Wattles Rd., after the driver allegedly committed multiple traffic violations.

When officers approached the 2011 blue Ford Fusion, saw that the man — identified as 64-year-old from Sterling Heights — had an open bottle of vodka between his legs while behind the wheel, police said.

Police said the driver, whose breath smelled like alcohol, then admitted to officers that he'd been drinking "earlier in the evening."

The driver struggled when he tried to perform several sobriety evaluations, police said, and then blew a 1.09% BAC on a breathalyzer test.

He was arrested and transported to Troy Police Lock-Up where he agreed to submit to a Chemical Breath Test with results of .09% and .09%.

The driver was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol (OWI) and Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle. His name was not immediately released.