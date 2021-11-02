QAnon followers flocked to Downtown Dallas, believed JFK Jr. would return and name Donald Trump President

Large crowds of QAnon followers descended on Downtown Dallas' AT&T Discovery Plaza as they awaited the supposed reemergence of the late John F. Kennedy Jr. to announce that Donald Trump is the President of the United States.

According to Newsweek , the QAnon followers began to gather on Monday ahead of Kennedy's return before midnight on Tuesday. This will then, supposedly, be followed by Kennedy Jr. announcing Trump's impending presidency at an event at Dealey Plaza on Wednesday. Dealey Plaza was the site of President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963.

NBC's Ben Collins tweeted on Tuesday that QAnon followers on location have been: "walking up to random people they think are dead celebrities in Dallas today and introducing themselves. So far they have seen "Robin Williams" and "Dale Earnhardt."

He goes on to say that many of the followers believe Kennedy Jr.'s return will take place at tonight's Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl.

This all stems from a QAnon conspiracy theory that Kennedy Jr. did not die in the 1999 plane crash, and instead has been in hiding, per Newsweek. They believe that he will return to serve as vice president under Trump.

An article from the New York Times in 2020 described QAnon as: "The umbrella term for a set of internet conspiracy theories that allege, falsely, that the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles." Their following has grown exponentially in recent years amongst the American far-right-wing.

