Madeon, Zeds Dead, Dillon Francis, Seven Lions, and more will be taking the stage in San Diego to ring in the new year at OMFG! NYE. LED Presents has truly dominated the scene in San Diego over the years with their events and one of the most prized has been OMFG NYE. From just a single night early on to now hosting multiple days of beats, this event has offered banging lineups with each passing edition for attendees to dance their way into the new year. Now, after LED Presents hosted a fantastic Halloween event dubbed Dream Eaters, OMFG NYE is back and better than ever on December 30-31 at its familiar home at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO