NetApp AFF250 performance tuning

How do I migrate my cluster from CN1610 to BES-53248. The customer has existing 12 node clusters connected to CN1610 switch, we will be removing the HA pair from that as it is the end of support. Then we will migrate from CN1610 to BES-53248, need to know the best process for Migration. Have gone through some links, can it be done online, or do we require downtime for the same, Also once my cluster switch is migrated we need to add AFF A400 to the BES-53248 attached to the document I am referring?

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO