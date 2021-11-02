NetApp AFF250 performance tuning

The growing demand from enterprises for advanced, efficient, and secure data storage devices and solutions that deliver insightful analytics should help data storage companies to grow substantially. Therefore, prominent data storage stocks NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Western Digital (WDC) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) in Sunnyvale, Calif., and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) in San Jose, Calif., are two prominent players in the computer hardware industry. NTAP offers storage solutions and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises and in private and public clouds worldwide. Its storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. In comparison, WDC develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions, mainly hard-disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SDDs), and serves OEMs, distributors, resellers, and retailers worldwide.
