Doc Rivers Says Sixers Won Doing 'Simplest Thing' in Basketball

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
 5 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers didn't have much going right for them leading up to Monday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. As expected, their three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons was once again ruled out due to personal reasons.

And although their star center Joel Embiid was initially left off the injury report for the first time in six games, he was eventually ruled out as he was getting a planned rest night, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

Just when you thought it was going to be a Tobias Harris night for the 76ers, the veteran forward received word that he had to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol. Therefore, he was ruled out 40 minutes before tip-off.

Philly trotted out a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, and Andre Drummond. Three quarters into the game, Green became the fourth usual starter to see himself ruled out for the rest of the night due to hamstring tightness.

The Sixers had to rely on guys that are typically viewed as a supporting cast to the stars. Fortunately for Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it was one of those nights where everybody got a piece of the pie and contributed to the upset win over Portland.

"Yeah, it's a team win," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers. "We weren't gonna beat them if it wasn't a team win tonight. They have better individuals as far as [Damian Lillard] and [CJ] McCollum. So, we knew going into it. But our guys accepted that. They understand that. I think we just did the simplest thing you should do in basketball: we passed to the open man. And we kept doing it all game."

Seven of the ten players that garnered time on the floor for the Sixers scored double-digits on Monday night. And five players had five assists or more to contribute to Philly's 34 total assists. The Sixers didn't have the more notable stars on the floor on Monday night, but that didn't matter in the end.

"I was joking with Michael Rubin," Rivers continued. "I said ‘You only had $105 million not in the game tonight.’ So, it was just a good team effort. The guys, we went with some crazy lineups. A lot of small ball. [Andre Drummond] was fantastic in his role. It was one of those games where I thought every single guy did something to help us win the game. They kind of stay within their roles. They understood what we needed. Getting to the paint. Creating plays. Portland is a much improved defensive team, they’re up, they’re hedging, they’re physical, they show. And it challenges you to move the ball and I thought we did that tonight.”

The Sixers knocked the Blazers out with a 113-103 victory on Monday night. With that win, they advance to 5-2 on the year as they picked up their third-straight victory. Now, the Sixers look ahead to the Chicago Bulls with hopes that they get some reinforcements on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

All 76ers

