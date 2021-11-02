CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'HARD TEAM TO PLAY AGAINST'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlames are dominating all facets of the game during current winning streak. The good and great teams all have an identity. They know what their strengths are and play for each other. The effort comes first and they buy into the system. Eight games in, and with six wins...

Stamkos, Palat help Lightning top Senators, extend point streak to five

OTTAWA -- Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Stamkos gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 7:32 of the third period when he controlled a rebound at the edge of the crease, outwaited Senators goalie Matt Murray, and scored into an open net.
NHL

Flyers Nip Caps, 2-1

Facing the Flyers on a Saturday night at home, the Caps didn't have enough game early and it cost them in the end. Philadelphia carved out a 2-0 lead in the middle period, and it was enough for a 2-1 victory for the visitors. Derrick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored...
THE BIG GOOSE EGG

Flames blank the boys from The Big Apple in Saturday night beatdown. It was an absolute steamrolling. (Jacob) Markstrom the Magician pulled another shutout from his pads - his fourth of the season, a personal career high for a single campaign - as the Flames beat the Rangers 6-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night in front of a boisterous crowd.
NHL

Markstrom gets another shutout for Flames in victory against Rangers

Watch all the saves from Jacob Markstrom's fourth shutout of the season in a 6-0 win over the Rangers. Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist and Matthew Tkachuk had one goal and three assists for the Flames (7-1-3) who have points in 10 straight (7-0-3) for the first time since an 11-game run from Dec. 31, 2017 to Jan. 25, 2018.
NHL

Jones makes 31 saves for Flyers in win against Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Martin Jones made 31 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers (6-2-2), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Jones has won three straight starts to...
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Take Care of Business in DC, 2-1

A stellar opening 40 minutes and a hair-raising third period were just enough for the Philadelphia Flyers to skate off with a 2-1 road win over the Washington Capitals. A stellar opening 40 minutes and a hair-raising third period were just enough for the Philadelphia Flyers to skate off with a 2-1 road win over the Washington Capitals.
NHL

Brassard fined $2,000 for actions in Flyers game

NEW YORK - Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard has been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 168 in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Nov. 6, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 5:19 of the second period. Brassard was assessed a...
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

Last night, the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils were the only two Metropolitan teams in action. Both were on the road out west, and both lost, but both also picked up a point in the process. Divisional games always matter more than others, but that seems even...
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
Yardbarker

Capitals’ Defensive Play Is Starting to Let the Team Down

The Washington Capitals continued their point streak to start the season with an overtime loss against the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday night. A loss is still a loss, and they haven’t won in overtime yet. Leading up to the game, the focus was on their sudden lack of defense. The Capitals started the season holding their opponents to seven goals in their first four contests. They’ve given up 12 in the last three.
NHL

Olofsson's hard work has led to team-high production

Victor Olofsson noticed he was being defended by Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras when he made the aggressive move that led to Rasmus Asplund's winning goal in overtime on Thursday. Olofsson attacked Zegras in the slot, deking his way by the second-year center before reversing the puck back through the...
East Bay Times

San Jose Sharks’ late rally not enough as slow start proves costly

The Sharks fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday after they failed to start on time in a matinee at TD Garden in Boston. Playing their fourth game in six days on a season-opening road trip, the Sharks allowed first-period goals to Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort, and David Pastrnak and never fully recovered in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Ground Jets in 2-0 Shutout Win

Sorokin makes 24 saves, Lee and Nelson score as Isles beat Jets 2-0 In a battle of long point streaks, the New York Islanders prevailed on Saturday, shutting out the Winnipeg Jets 2-0 at Canada Life Centre. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves for his third shutout of the season, while...
The Oakland Post

