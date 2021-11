Hershey is often branded as Sweetest Place on Earth, but according to Forbes, it’s also one of the fairest when it comes to gender equality in the workplace. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista for a study on companies where women were best supported in the workplace. They surveyed 85,000 women in 40 countries on issues such as pay equity, paternal leave, and gender equality and representation in company leadership.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO