CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lynda Carter And Daughter Jessica Resemble Wonder Sisters Discussing Comic Character’s Legacy

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYpjt_0ckSL56O00

Since the character’s conception, Wonder Woman provided inspiration for countless fans. For women, she showed a strong warrior who could achieve anything and reach outstanding heights. For fans of any gender, she represented the endless pursuit of justice and goodness. Lynda Carter helped solidify Wonder Woman’s appearance. She and her daughter Jessica Carter Altman looked like sisters discussing Diana of Themyscira.

The two spoke together on an interview for Access Daily with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. They’re an iconic duo already thanks to their projects together. In the interview, Jessica explored the ways her mom lives up to and surpasses her heroic alter ego of Wonder Woman.

Lynda Carter really is Wonder Woman, says daughter Jessica

“She embodies the character every single day,” admitted Jessica Carter Altman about her mother Lynda. Carter became the face of Wonder Woman in the live-action television series of the same name. The show aired from 1975 to 1979. She carries a lot of weight that the songwriter sees each day when people honor their loved ones.

“‘I think every person believes and sees the character as a strong woman figure in their lives,” Jessica explained. “Their moms, their girlfriends, their grandmothers, their aunts, their sisters.” All could be Wonder Woman at the end of the day. But when it comes to wonderful women, Jessica feels she has the best of them all. “I just feel really lucky that my mom is even more wonderful than the character,” she admitted.

A lifetime of inspiration

Debuted in 1941, Wonder Woman turns 80 in 2021. In that time, she allowed Lynda Carter to be an inspiration as the character. But she also achieves this as a mom for Jessica Carter Altman. “She taught me how to be strong,” Jessica then explained in the interview. After that, she went on, “She taught me how to be brave and she taught me that I could do whatever it is that I want to do, and that I didn’t have to fit anyone else’s ideal.” The two share a strong bond, which is visible when they perform together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOWj5_0ckSL56O00
WONDER WOMAN, Lynda Carter, 1976-1979 / Everett Collection

As a result, “I just had to be myself.” Her mother taught independence. After becoming such a key part in sharing Wonder Woman’s message, Carter has a unique understanding of the hero. According to the actress, Wonder Woman can be admired for her well-rounded nature. At the end of the day, she is “iconic for her heart and her intellect and her strength and beauty.” Ultimately, Lynda Carter displayed these traits to Jessica. Then, she passed them onto her daughter. Jessica developed a successful music career for herself, which saw her singing beside her mother.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Man’s 500-Year-Old Home Hides Secret Passage Behind Bookshelf

It’s like something straight out of a mystery or thriller, and exactly the excitement a homeowner would hope for owning a house that’s 500 years old. Freddy Goodall’s family bought a piece of Sussex property some 30 years ago and renovated it. But there was no accounting for the surprises the house cleverly hid, like the secret passage behind a bookshelf, and so much more.
HOME & GARDEN
DoYouRemember?

Ron Howard Shares Story Of ‘Dennis The Menace’ Star Jay North’s Harsh Work Day

In the 1959 sitcom Dennis the Menace, Jay North starred as the titular Dennis, the well-meaning but troublesome boy based on a comic series of the same name. While North was working his breakout role, Ron Howard was still acting as an extra or minor character in programs just like this. Just because he was in the background, though, didn’t mean Howard didn’t have a front row seat to North’s working conditions, which disturbed him greatly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Carter
Person
Lynda Carter
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Kit Hoover
MovieWeb

Wonder Woman 3 News Has Fans Questioning How Big Lynda Carter's Role Will Be

It has taken a long time for Wonder Woman fans to get the concrete confirmation that a third solo outing for Gal Gadot's Amazonian superhero is definitely coming, and although we are still nowhere close to knowing when exactly Wonder Woman 3 may arrive, last Saturday's DC FanDome event has already kickstarted questions about the third movie in the franchise with the most prominent being will Lynda Carter have a big part to play in the story? Reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 may have been mixed, but fans of the original Wonder Woman TV series were all delighted to see Carter make a cameo appearance in the post-credit scene of the movie as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior. However, what has not been clear is whether Carter would be returning in the threequel and how big that role could be.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Lynda Carter dreads life without her late husband Robert Altman

Lynda Carter is "frightened" about life without her late husband Robert Altman. The 'Wonder Woman' actress was left devastated when Robert - her husband of 37 years - died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner. Lynda told People: "The next part of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Daily
The Hollywood Reporter

Lynda Carter Reveals How ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Cameo Inspired Her New Song

When Lynda Carter made her memorable cameo in Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria — a legendary Amazonian warrior with golden armor — the actress and singer was in the midst of working on a song inspired by her late husband, Robert A. Altman. Further influenced by Steve (Chris Pine) and Diana’s (Gal Gadlot) bittersweet love story in the film, Carter soon created a new single, “Human and Divine.” “Music is in our souls. It’s in our hearts, our minds and in our bodies. We mark events with certain kinds of music and we attribute love to certain kinds of music,” Carter...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Lynda Carter Celebrates Love, Connection, and Wonder Woman with New Single "Human and Divine"

Legendary Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter thrilled fans when she made a cameo appearance in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 as another legendary Amazon, Asteria. But while Carter was inspiring audiences, she herself was being inspired, writing her latest song "Human and Divine". With themes of love, strength, and inspiration, the recently released ballad is dedicated to Carter's husband, but according to Carter, as she was working on the song and became part of Wonder Woman 1984, the song took on a richer meaning, one that connects to the powerful love story between Steve Trevor and Diana.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter Joining Next ‘Wonder Woman’: “It’s Even Better This Time”

“We’re all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,” franchise helmer Patty Jenkins teased at the recent DC FanDome, essentially confirming the third installment with herself, titular star Gal Gadot and TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. Days later, Gadot told THR that “it means the world” to her to have Carter on board for the next go-round. “First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and...
MOVIES
Collider

Gal Gadot Praises Lynda Carter and Shares Her Excitement About Working with Her on 'Wonder Woman 3'

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Gal Gadot opened up about working with original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter in the upcoming Wonder Woman 3. Carter featured very briefly at the end of last year's Wonder Woman 1984, with a larger role sure to follow in the third installment of Gadot and Patty Jenkins's franchise. According to Gadot, she and Carter have fostered a close relationship since 2017's Wonder Woman, and it's very encouraging that the two will be able to come together even more in the upcoming sequel.
MOVIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy