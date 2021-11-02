WATCH: Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III's best plays of October 2021

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In his first October as the Boston Celtics‘ starting center, big man Robert Williams III put together one of the best months of his career in a limited run of early season games. The former Texas A&M standout averaged 10.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 72.4% from the floor and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

Playing in five games for an average of 33.4 minutes per game, Timelord only recorded just 9 personal fouls and 5 turnovers in the month, showing an elevated understanding of the game on both ends of the court.

Check out the best of Williams from the month of October in this compilation put together by fan videographer Tomasz Kordylewski via his Celtics-only YouTube channel.

