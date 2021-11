As we head into the last two months of 2021, and look forward into 2022, there continue to be many unanswered questions for the grain markets. Did the extreme heat during July and parched soils lower the United States corn crop even lower than trade is currently realizing? Did the beneficial August rains create a record yield for U.S. soybeans? With corn input prices so high, how many acres will get switched to soybeans in the spring? Wheat prices are strong, how many new acres of wheat will be planted in the U.S. this coming crop year?

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO