NY Gov. Kathy Hochul bans the Confederate flag, other hate symbols on public property

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers may now be able to sleep better at night thanks to a new law cracking down on noise pollution. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Friday. It will increase penalties against drivers and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them excessively noisy. That includes cars and motorcycles. “I was delighted to use the stroke of a pen to enhance the quality of life for all New Yorkers. And it’s not just here in Bay Ridge, in Brooklyn. It happens in my own hometown of Buffalo, where people enjoy drag racing with very loud, enhanced mufflers in the middle of the night,” Hochul said. Violators could now face $1,000 fines, up from the current $150.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO