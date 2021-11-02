CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul bans the Confederate flag, other hate symbols on public property

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday barring the display of symbols of hate on all public property and equipment after a fire truck decorated with a Confederate flag sparked outrage last year. The bill expands on a law passed by Hochul’s predecessor, disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo,...

