LISTEN: Is Cowboys D-Line Legit?

The defensive line was arguably the biggest concern for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2021 NFL season. In 2020, the team was a bottom-10 defense and allowed five yards per carry. This year, the team is allowing just 4.3 yards per carry.

In Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys' front seven limited star running back Dalvin Cook to just 78 yards on the ground.

Despite the number of positives that come on defense, there is a fair share of negatives. The defense is ranked 22nd in yards allowed and is only averaging 1.7 sacks per game, 28th in the league. That number could improve when defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence returns to the field in a few weeks, but even with a subpar defense, the Cowboys are still 6-1. The Cowboys also expect to get back defensive linemen Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill in the coming weeks.

If the Cowboys want to win in the playoffs, the defense will have to play better. However, they are showing signs of improvement and there is still a lot more room to grow in the second half of the season.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool share their notes after watching the All-22 film from the Cowboys-Vikings Week 8 performance.

By Jeremy Brener

They discuss Randy Gregory's dominance, and a secret superstar on the defensive line.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

