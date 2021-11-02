TRADE: Texans Trading DE Charles Omenihu To 49ers

The NFL trade deadline may be over but the NFL keeps blitzing along. In this issue:. The deals that didn’t happen that were bigger than the ones that did. By NFL standards, the 2021 trade deadline was positively buzzing, with five deals going down on Monday and Tuesday. It wasn’t just minor deals, though we saw plenty of those. The headliner was a blockbuster swap between the Broncos and Rams for OLB Von Miller that turns the page on an era in Denver and solidifies the Rams as heavyweight Super Bowl contenders.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO