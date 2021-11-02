CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TRADE: Texans Trading DE Charles Omenihu To 49ers

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are trading pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the 49ers in exchange for a future late-round pick. Matt Barrows reports the pick is a...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
Chico Enterprise-Record

NFL trade deadline: 49ers add defensive lineman from Texans

The 49ers added reinforcement to their defensive line ahead of today’s 1 p.m. trade deadline, and a day after the Los Angeles Rams did the same. Charles Omenihu doesn’t exactly possess the household name of a Von Miller, however. Omenihu, with seven career sacks, is heading to the 49ers in...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers acquire pass rusher Omenihu from Texans for late pick

The 49ers have made a trade. The 49ers announced Tuesday afternoon that they have acquired pass rusher Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported the news earlier Tuesday morning before the NFL trade deadline passed at 1 p.m. PT.
NFL
knbr.com

49ers make move before deadline, trade for young Texans pass rusher [report]

Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers were unlikely to be players at the trade deadline. A few hours later, San Francisco reportedly made a trade. The 49ers are acquiring Charles Omenihu, a 24-year-old defensive end from the Houston Texans, in exchange for a late-round draft pick in 2023, according to reports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Recapping The Trade Deadline & Its Aftermath

The NFL trade deadline may be over but the NFL keeps blitzing along. In this issue:. The deals that didn’t happen that were bigger than the ones that did. By NFL standards, the 2021 trade deadline was positively buzzing, with five deals going down on Monday and Tuesday. It wasn’t just minor deals, though we saw plenty of those. The headliner was a blockbuster swap between the Broncos and Rams for OLB Von Miller that turns the page on an era in Denver and solidifies the Rams as heavyweight Super Bowl contenders.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Texans Trading De#Nfl Media#Gm
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination. Beckham Jr....
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy