Motorola's next smartwatch is coming early next year. And if you happen to appreciate it like we did the Moto 360 (2019), there's more of that where it came from. The news is out of Canada-based CE Brands, which, as we've reported on, currently holds production tenders of all sorts from companies including Kodak and Motorola. Wrapping up its third fiscal quarter, CE stated that volume production of a Moto Watch 100, "designed for an entry level price point," will begin in November and be available early in 2022.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO