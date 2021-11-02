Rep. Darin LaHood (R-18th) on gerrymandering: ‘We carve up cities, we carve up counties, and it’s really unhealthy for democracy’
Rep. Darin LaHood (R-18th) joins John Williams to talk about what his office is working on this week. And he reacts to Congressman Adam Kinzinger’s announcement that he is not running for another term.Illinois Dems embrace gerrymandering in fight for US House
