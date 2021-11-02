Ending Fossil Fuels

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe urgency of the climate crisis can’t be overstated. Yet the impediments to a rapid shift to a carbon-free future are...

The Guardian

Fossil fuels made our families rich. Now we want this industry to end

Over a century ago, our families were central in unlocking fossil fuels. Government embraced this technological advancement and invested in the infrastructure and production needed for its growth. Our personal histories compel us to publicly acknowledge what we have known for many years: the extraction and burning of fossil fuels is killing life on our planet.
investing.com

Hannover Re in talks with clients on fossil fuel underwriting

LONDON (Reuters) - Reinsurer Hannover Re is discussing with clients ways to tackle coal and oil sands underwriting in treaty reinsurance contracts, a board member said on Friday. Climate activists have been shining a spotlight on the financial industry's support for industries such as coal that accelerate climate change. Hannover...
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Commits to Divesting From Fossil Fuels

Heeding recent calls from the Catholic Church for faith-based institutions to fight a growing ecological crisis, St. Thomas’ Board of Trustees formally approved on Nov. 4 a university commitment to divest from fossil fuels. The commitment officially marks St. Thomas joining a global movement of Catholic institutions that are divesting...
CleanTechnica

How To Delegitimize Fossil Fuel Companies? Divest!

António Guterres, UN Secretary General, uttered those forthright remarks above in the opening speech to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The mood was somber as dignitaries from across the world gathered to assess the state of the climate crisis and to commit to achieving additional zero emissions goals. In the midst of scrutiny and accusations, there was a glimmer of hope, however. That’s because efforts to delegitimize fossil fuel companies are working. Major investors are reorganizing their portfolios and divesting. In fact, nearly 1,500 institutions controlling almost $40 trillion in assets have committed to divesting from fossil fuels.
fox44news.com

Fossil fuel divestment gains momentum in philanthropy

A movement to divest from fossil fuel is gaining support among foundations as activists push for funding to be shifted away from coal, oil and natural gas. The call from activists to the charitable world is simple: Ditch fossil fuels and direct your investments into climate-friendly companies and funds. The...
dig-in.com

AXA to cut fossil fuel investments with industry in crosshairs

AXA SA, France’s biggest insurer, is broadening the list of fossil-fuel activities that it will refrain from investing in, as pressure grows on financial companies to step back from funding industries that damage the climate. Starting from 2023, the Paris-based insurer will stop investing in and underwriting upstream oil greenfield...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Students demand University to divest from fossil fuels

Student climate activist group Refuel Our Future filed a complaint against Hopkins with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh on Oct. 26, citing University violations of its responsibilities as a charitable nonprofit by continuing to hold investments in fossil fuels. The complaint, which has been signed by 70 students, alumni, community...
OilPrice.com

Does Divestment From Fossil Fuels Really Work?

With COP26 taking place next week, there is a renewed focus on major funds divesting from fossil fuels. This divestment movement can be epitomized by the Dutch pension fund ABP, which has committed to divesting its oil, gas, and coal assets by 2023. The impact of these gestures is limited...
Reuters

University of Toronto to divest all fossil fuel investments

(Reuters) - The University of Toronto will sell off all fossil fuel investments from its C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) endowment fund and aim to create a “climate-positive” campus by 2050, the university said on Wednesday. The endowment fund, beginning immediately, will divest from all direct investments in fossil fuel firms...
The Independent

Global push to net zero will trigger fossil fuel crash and fastest adopters of renewables will win big, study finds

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets may become worthless in fifteen years as countries rapidly transition to renewables under net zero policies, according to new research.The new paper, published in Nature Energy on Thursday, said the decarbonising efforts adopted by countries will slow down the demand for fossils, making the prices more volatile. Continuing with excess production may lead to “unburnable” stranded assets, making them worthless by 2036, it added. The paper estimated that the risk of producing far more oil and gas than required for future demand would lead to a massive £8.1 trillion to £10.3 trillion...
natureworldnews.com

Research Shows that Solar and Wind Enough to Power Most Major Countries

Strategies for decarbonizing electricity infrastructure are hot as the globe watches the United Nations COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. On the other hand, Renewables detractors challenge the reliability of systems that rely on intermittent supplies. A recent study headed by the University of California, Irvine experts, confronts the issue of dependability head-on.
Spotlight News

The Road to Zero

DUTCHESS COUNTY — Thirty miles east of Poughkeepsie in the town of Dover, the Cricket Valley Energy Center occupies an old industrial site that was vacant for 20 years. Today, the place also points to the way of decarbonization in the energy industry. The 1,100-megawatt Cricket Valley power plant, in operation since 2020, is one […]
