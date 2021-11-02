Ending Fossil Fuels

António Guterres, UN Secretary General, uttered those forthright remarks above in the opening speech to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The mood was somber as dignitaries from across the world gathered to assess the state of the climate crisis and to commit to achieving additional zero emissions goals. In the midst of scrutiny and accusations, there was a glimmer of hope, however. That’s because efforts to delegitimize fossil fuel companies are working. Major investors are reorganizing their portfolios and divesting. In fact, nearly 1,500 institutions controlling almost $40 trillion in assets have committed to divesting from fossil fuels.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO