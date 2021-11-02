CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Storytailor Review | Did the Makers of BlogStomp Create the Ultimate Blogging Tool?

By Sean Lewis
slrlounge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen photographers take that initial leap into photography as a profession (or a more serious side hustle), blogging should rank high on their list of to-do’s. Blogs have long proven to be one of the most effective tools photographers can use to build a presence online. Honestly, though, they can be...

www.slrlounge.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Tvidler Ear Cleaner Reviews - Best Earwax Removal Tool

Tvidler is a hygiene product that is used for cleaning ears. According to the supplier, it is an adequate replacement for cotton swabs, as the Tvidler simply removes the earwax - and even more thoroughly. While the wax can be pushed further and further into the ear canal by the cotton swabs and thus not be taken out completely, it is also not possible to clean completely with the sticks. The rods also carry a certain risk of damaging the inner ear, which can manifest itself in ringing in the ears, pain in the ear, dizziness and hearing loss. Tvidler is said to be free of all these disadvantages that cotton swabs can bring. The earwax remover is offered as a safe alternative. It has a spiral tip that is inserted into the ear. According to the supplier, the tip is not so long as to pierce the eardrum, and at the same time, it is soft enough not to injure the ear canal. Nevertheless, the spiral is firm enough to absorb the lard when it is turned in one direction after insertion into the ear canal and then pulled out again. (Any/all of the links on this post are affiliate links of which the author receives a small commission from sales of this product/service, but the price is the same to you.)
PAYPAL
semiengineering.com

Blog Review: Nov. 3

In a blog for Arm, Matthew Griffin of the 311 Institute warns that cybersecurity is an increasingly pressing problem, with large criminal organizations raking in large sums of money and attacks able to impact a wide range of physical systems. Cadence’s Paul McLellan checks out Google’s video encoder chip and...
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Tab Maker by Google lets you create your own New Tab Page design as an extension

New tab page designs are nothing new – they’ve been around for a long time. Before developers could even create their own, Google had several designs available for users to spice up the design of the first thing they see when they get started in Chrome each morning. Recently, the company also released dedicated designs to honor Black and Hispanic artists and to showcase their expressive interpretations of how they use Chrome from day to day.
INTERNET
linuxtoday.com

John the Ripper: Penetration Testing Tool Review

Passwords are a weak link in enterprise security. As users struggle with requirements for complex passwords and password managers, bad habits multiply: post-it notes on screens, Word docs with passwords listed, retaining default passwords, reused passwords, and other workarounds. That’s why cybercriminals go after passwords so often. Once a hacker...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Blogging#Security Software#Blog Posts#Storytailor Review#Seo#Wordpress#Interface#Pinterest
shutterbug.com

Create Stunning Milky Way Photos Using Photoshop’s Easy Sky Replacement Tool (VIDEO)

The magical Milky Way looming over a nighttime sky offers a great opportunity for capturing beautiful images, yet many photographers shy away from this challenge. That’s often because they’re not in a spot with a compelling foreground, or they don’t know how to create the proper balance between what they see on the ground and in the sky.
PHOTOGRAPHY
finewoodworking.com

Tool review: Infinity COP-200 coping sled

I’ve made hundreds of cope-and-stick cabinet doors. The cope cut is tricky, partly because the cut is cross-grain, but more so because the ends of the rails are often only 2 in. to 3 in. wide. Things can go wrong when you are supporting the rails while passing their short ends across the router bit, because the workpiece can tip into the opening in the fence, ruining the workpiece and bringing your hands quickly and dangerously toward the bit. The solution is to hold the rails securely on a sled with your hands a safe distance away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
slrlounge.com

Best Gimbal for iPhone: Take the Shake Out of Your Videos

In a relatively short time, videos have become the most common medium of content shared on various apps and online platforms. Whether you plan to reach your audience on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube, you need to include video content creation in your workflow. A great video will help establish your brand, and/or make a significant impact with your viewers.
CELL PHONES
The Drum

Vevo creates tool letting advertisers specifically support Black artists

Music publisher platform Vevo has introduced a suite of tools to enable brands to meet their diversity pledges, but says more work is needed to translate words into action. According to Vevo, brands have often struggled to come up with a solution that moves beyond performative pledges to long-term allyship. Vevo’s vice-president of international sales James Cornish told The Drum: “We need better solutions and investment in place to support Black artists’ contribution to the music industry.”
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

Matching tweets to ZIP codes can spotlight hot spots of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Public health officials are focusing on the 30% of the eligible population that remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of the end of October 2021, and that requires figuring out where those people are and why they are unvaccinated. People remain unvaccinated for many reasons, including belief in unfounded conspiracy theories about the disease, the vaccines or both; distrust of the medical establishment; concerns about risks and side effects; fear of needles; and difficulty accessing vaccines. To target their messaging and outreach geographically and according to the type of hesitancy, public health officials need good data to guide their efforts. Traditional survey...
INTERNET
WWLP

Mechanical watches are back in style. Why are they suddenly so popular?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What to know about mechanical watches Smartwatches and fitness trackers have dominated the timepiece market for a few years, but recently, there has been a revived interest in mechanical watches. While they may lack the bells and whistles of their high-tech counterparts, they have an understated […]
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Top 3 fast and easy tips to speed up your WiFi

While markets are opening up, the impact of COVID-19 has simply highlighted that our needs for fast and reliable WiFi (TV streaming, gaming, Internet) has never been higher. As everyone is now online and becoming used to being online, it also seems like our WiFi has never been slower too.
RETAIL
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Never hand your iPhone to someone without doing this trick first

If you worry about letting other people use your iPhone in case they look through your photos, then you may want to try this trick. A woman has explained in a viral TikTok video how to change your iPhone settings so only one picture is visible in your Photos app.
CELL PHONES
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy