Storytailor Review | Did the Makers of BlogStomp Create the Ultimate Blogging Tool?

Tvidler is a hygiene product that is used for cleaning ears. According to the supplier, it is an adequate replacement for cotton swabs, as the Tvidler simply removes the earwax - and even more thoroughly. While the wax can be pushed further and further into the ear canal by the cotton swabs and thus not be taken out completely, it is also not possible to clean completely with the sticks. The rods also carry a certain risk of damaging the inner ear, which can manifest itself in ringing in the ears, pain in the ear, dizziness and hearing loss. Tvidler is said to be free of all these disadvantages that cotton swabs can bring. The earwax remover is offered as a safe alternative. It has a spiral tip that is inserted into the ear. According to the supplier, the tip is not so long as to pierce the eardrum, and at the same time, it is soft enough not to injure the ear canal. Nevertheless, the spiral is firm enough to absorb the lard when it is turned in one direction after insertion into the ear canal and then pulled out again. (Any/all of the links on this post are affiliate links of which the author receives a small commission from sales of this product/service, but the price is the same to you.)

