Review: “Blue Banisters” sees Lana Del Rey in peak form

By Dariene Seifert
theithacan.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust seven months after the release of “Chemtrails over the Country Club,” Lana Del Rey has already released her eighth studio album, “Blue Banisters.” The singer-songwriter keeps her usual themes of Americana melancholia, but adds a newfound beauty with experimental sound and vocals. While “Blue Banisters” did not get as much...

theithacan.org

Comments / 0

NYLON

Lana Del Rey Takes Us To "Arcadia" In Sublime Live Performance

Last Friday, Lana Del Rey released her latest record, Blue Banisters, and to commemorate the release, the singer stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the album’s second single, “Arcadia.”. Already, the New York-born performer’s eighth studio album (which is also her second this year alone) has...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Trojan

‘Blue Banisters’ attempts to resurrect and redeem

Lana Del Rey released her eighth studio album on Friday titled “Blue Banisters.” The album follows the early 2021 release of her album “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” as well as a streak of controversy surrounding the pop singer. From degrading insinuations about women-identifying artists of color posted on her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
themiamihurricane.com

Lana Del Rey’s ‘Blue Bannisters’ rejects personas, dives deep into personal relationships through champion songwriting

The tracks on American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Bannisters” have existed in several different forms over the years. The album name itself underwent many changes over time, including the immediate announcement of its previous name “Rock Candy Sweet” the day after releasing her prior project “Chemtrails over the Country Club.”
MUSIC
thebvnewspaper.com

Lana Del Ray releases latest album “Blue Banisters”

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey released her latest album titled “Blue Banisters” on Oct. 22, her second album of the year and her eighth studio album. Positive reviews from sources such as “Rolling Stone” and “The Guardian” reinforced the beauty of Rey’s latest piece. The album consists of 15 tracks...
VIDEO GAMES
BC Heights

Lana Del Rey Fails to Challenge Herself on Latest Album

While March’s Chemtrails over the Country Club brought a new folksy sound to Lana Del Rey’s music, on Blue Banisters her music appears to be a return to reflective alternative pop, for better or worse. Del Rey’s lyrics on Blue Banisters dash between heartbreaking power and tone-deaf missed opportunities. At...
MUSIC
Watauga Democrat

Lana Del Rey splits from fiance

Lana Del Rey has reportedly split from her fiance, Clayton Johnson, who she got engaged to last December. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Lana Del Rey Is Still Searching for Happiness

When the coronavirus pandemic first interrupted life around the world, you likely felt fear for your loved ones and confusion about the future. You might have experienced some less dire pangs too: an urge to stock up on chocolate bars, some relief at not having to commute. Maybe you even had a thought like the one Lana Del Rey shares in her new song “Black Bathing Suit”: “If this is the end / I want a boyfriend.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

NME Radio Roundup 1 November 2021: Lana Del Rey, Kasabian, Nova Twins and more

Last month Lana Del Rey dropped ‘Blue Banisters’, her second album of the year. The follow up to the magnificent ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, her eighth record sees her vocals shine brightly in a “defiant and delicate return”. Given the four-star treatment here at NME, we’ve put the gorgeous ‘If You Lie Down With Me’ on the NME Radio A List this week.
THEATER & DANCE
Laredo Morning Times

Drake's Album Back at No. 1; Lana Del Rey, Elton John Slip Into Top 10

Drake’s “Certifiable Lover Boy” is certifiably the de facto album chart leader of the fall. After moving out of the No. 1 ospot on the Billboard 200 for a week, it moves back in, earning its fifth non-consecutive week in that slot, as the world awaits the blockbuster releases that are coming up on the docket from Taylor Swift and then Adele.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Watch Barrie-James' New Video for 'Riverside,' His Somber Duet With Lana Del Rey: Premiere

“To be honest, I've always socially distanced myself from people,” says Barrie-James, who has dropped his last name. “I enjoy being alone to play guitar and write stuff down and arrange my thinking. If you can learn to be comfortable spending time by yourself then you'll be fine. There always seems to be a melancholy tone to my songs, even in the happy ones.”
MUSIC
EW.com

Snail Mail on Lana Del Rey, Lindsay Lohan, and the album that wrecks her

Soundtrack of My Life is a recurring column in which musicians recall their favorite songs, artists, and albums. If Snail Mail's rousing, critically lauded debut album, Lush, signaled the arrival of a remarkable young talent, its follow-up, Valentine, will leave listeners downright mystified. Over a slick 32 minutes, the Maryland native — born Lindsey Jordan — traffics in the sandpaper-course indie guitar anthems that put her on the map ("Glory," the title track), but she also swerves into new terrain. Nothing seems off-limits: "Ben Franklin" dabbles in squelchy, deadpan hip-hop. The string-laced acoustic ballad "Light Blue" evokes the Beatles at their most introspective and austere. The winking "Forever (Sailing)" even finds her dropping anchor into the once-maligned, recently reappraised genre we now call yacht rock (the risk more than pays off).
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Lana Del Rey Sets New Record for Most No. 1 Alternative Albums

Lana Del Rey has set a new record today as the artist with the most No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Alternative Albums chart, Billboard reports. Her new album Blue Banisters is her sixth to achieve that chart position. It also breaks her out of a previous three-way tie with Foo Fighters and Coldplay, who have both had five career No. 1 albums on the chart. Blue Banisters is Del Rey’s second album to achieve that top spot this year after her March release Chemtrails Over the Country Club.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Elton John Holds off Lana Del Rey, Duran Duran for U.K. Chart Crown

The Rocket Man’s latest record blasts off for 31,000 chart sales, with 84% of that tally from CD and vinyl sales, the OCC reports. The collaborative collection, which includes the U.K. No. 1 single “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix) with Dua Lipa, is John’s eighth U.K. No. 1 album and first in almost a decade.
MUSIC
analogplanet.com

Review Explosion: Coldplay, John Coltrane, Lana Del Rey, James Blake, & FINNEAS

(Review Explosion is a recurring AnalogPlanet feature covering recent releases for which we either don't have sufficient time to fully explore, or that are not worthy of it. Curated by AnalogPlanet contributing editor Malachi Lui, Review Explosion focuses on the previous couple months' new releases and reissues.) Coldplay - Music...
MUSIC
Page Six

