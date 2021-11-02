Packers release LB Jaylon Smith 3 weeks after signing

The Green Bay Packers went to Arizona on Wednesday without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, as well as defensive coordinator Joe Barry. All three absences are COVID-19 related and will keep them from taking part in Thursday’s game against the Cardinals. Adams and Barry tested positive, while Lazard, who is unvaccinated, is out for being a close contact with Adams. Technically, if Adams were to test negative twice within 24 hours, he could fly to Phoenix himself on Thursday and be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, no one is expecting that to happen.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO