NFL

Packers release LB Jaylon Smith 3 weeks after signing

By Jaymes Langrehr
x1071.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Linebacker Jaylon Smith’s time with the Green Bay Packers is reportedly coming to an end after just three weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Packers are releasing Smith today....

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

95.5 FM WIFC

Packers Release LB, Change Long Snappers

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — It was a quiet trade deadline day for the Green Bay Packers but they did make a couple of roster moves. Green Bay released linebacker Jaylon Smith who they had brought in for a tryout last month. Smith played in two games but was a healthy scratch for the Arizona game last Thursday.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

GREEN BAY – Packers linebacker ﻿De'Vondre Campbell﻿ has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. During the Packers' five games last month, all victories, Campbell recorded 45 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, two QB pressures and two passes defensed.
NFL
FanSided

Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. after his release

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the….Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. in recent weeks including the multiple rumors about him potentially getting traded out of Cleveland by the deadline. One such rumor that was probably more of fan speculation included the Green Bay Packers. Yahoo Sports reported the...
NFL

