Max Scherzer turned 37-years-old in July and although he dealt with arm fatigue due to increased usage in the postseason, the future Hall of Famer hasn't shown many signs of slowing down heading into free agency. After being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, Scherzer went on a historic run to help keep the team in the hunt for the National League West title. He started the Wild Card Game and converted a key save in the NL Division Series.

