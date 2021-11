Grant Hanley has been ruled out of the Scotland squad for the final two World Cup qualifiers.The Norwich defender has a groin problem and Canaries boss Daniel Farke confirmed he would be out for two to three weeks.That will see him miss Scotland’s trip to Moldova on November 12 and the visit of Denmark to Hampden three days later.🗣 DF: Grant is not available and will miss the games for Scotland, out for two to three weeks. Question mark behind Kabak, struggling with glandular fever. Zimmermann is still out, so good to have Gibson back available.#NCFC | #BRENOR pic.twitter.com/SLJMA0dXhB— Norwich...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO