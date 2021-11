I didn't make it to Yellowstone this year, but I feel like I was there often as social media sites were bombarded with pictures and videos of the geysers and wildlife encounters with tourists and tourons. I last visited Yellowstone in the summer of 2019 and it was one of my most memorable vacations. I won't be heading there this year though as the three main road entrances will be closing this weekend for winter.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO