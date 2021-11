The newest acquisition within the Green Bay Packers' outside linebacker room didn't play much on Sunday, but that doesn't mean it'll be the case moving forward. Whitney Mercilus, who arrived in Green Bay in the waning hours of Wednesday night, didn't practice with the team for the first time until Thursday. The belief was that his late arrival would present too quick of a turnaround for him to possibly be ready in time for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO