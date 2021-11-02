Leaders at Global Climate Talks Pledge to Cut Methane and Save Forests

World leaders may have jetted back to their respective countries on gas-guzzling planes, but there is still a long way to go at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Today is finance day at the crucial talks and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, will pledge to turn the UK into “the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre”. Boris Johnson struck an upbeat tone as he prepared to leave Scotland, but some UN leaders and the opposition are warning there is a long way to go to keep “1.5°C alive”. Back in SW1, Tory MPs are to launch an unprecedented bid to overturn the suspension of former minister Owen Paterson, who broke lobbying rules. Meanwhile, the PM is giving France no concessions in the fishing row and the Lords has inflicted a heavy defeat on the government on its plans to restrict pension increases. Turns out it’s true what they say: turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.

