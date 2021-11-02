Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized in Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized in Washington, D.C.

Jackson, 80, was visiting Howard University to help advocate for students who are protesting the university’s living conditions in the dorms.

He was due to meet with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and some university students when he fell and hit his head entering one of the buildings on campus.

Jackson’s spokesman, Frank Watkins, told The Associated Press that Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital, where he underwent a CT scan that came back normal. He was being kept overnight for observation as a precaution.

“Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers!” Jackson’s daughter, Santita, wrote on Twitter.

“Fighting 4 u is what he'll always do,” she added. “His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of@HowardU students.”

Jackson has Parkinson’s disease and has been hospitalized at least twice this year, once for gallbladder surgery and in August for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

