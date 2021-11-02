CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNeg2_0ckS0Phz00
  • Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized in Washington, D.C.
  • Jackson, 80, was visiting Howard University to help advocate for students who are protesting the university’s living conditions in the dorms when he fell and hit his head.
  • Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital, where he underwent a CT scan and was being kept overnight for observation as a precaution.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized in Washington, D.C.

Jackson, 80, was visiting Howard University to help advocate for students who are protesting the university’s living conditions in the dorms.

He was due to meet with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and some university students when he fell and hit his head entering one of the buildings on campus.

Jackson’s spokesman, Frank Watkins, told The Associated Press that Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital, where he underwent a CT scan that came back normal. He was being kept overnight for observation as a precaution.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers!” Jackson’s daughter, Santita, wrote on Twitter.

“Fighting 4 u is what he'll always do,” she added. “His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of@HowardU students.”

Jackson has Parkinson’s disease and has been hospitalized at least twice this year, once for gallbladder surgery and in August for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Rev. Jesse Jackson discharged from hospital after fall at DC university

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, one day after falling and hitting his head at Howard University in Washington D.C. The civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate was captured on video with a bandage on his head as he expressed gratitude to staff at the historically Black university's hospital.
SOCIETY
weisradio.com

Jesse Jackson hospitalized while protesting at Howard University with students

(WASHINGTON) — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized after he fell while protesting poor campus living conditions with students at Howard University on Monday. Jackson, 80, has joined demonstrators several times since the protests started on Oct. 12. In a tweet, Howard University said: “While meeting with various...
PROTESTS
NewsOne

When It Comes to Immigration, Conventional Wisdom Is Wrong

If not for the crisis facing Haitians at the border, many people would still question me when I say that immigration is indeed a Black issue. While Haiti is fresh in our psyche, it would be detrimental to Haitian asylum seekers to neglect to see the broader scope of challenges facing diverse populations of Black immigrants. As much as Haitian migrants want relief, they understand the impact of America’s immigration crisis on fellow Black immigrants at and within the border.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS New York

Colin Powell’s Funeral Held At Washington’s National Cathedral

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who was born in Harlem and raised in the South Bronx, is being remembered as a titan and a trailblazer. Powell, who was battling a rare blood cancer, died last month from COVID-19. He was 84 years old. His casket was brought into Washington National Cathedral just before noon Friday for a private memorial, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported. President Joe Biden and former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were among those who attended the service and offered condolences to Powell’s family. It was a final solute to a soldier and statesman. Colin Powell,...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Leader#Ct#The Associated Press
realitytitbit.com

What happened between Van Jones and RHOP's Gizelle Bryant?

A past romance between Van Jones and RHOP star Gizelle Bryant has come to light, leaving fans in shock about what happened. Gizelle has always been pretty open about her love life on Bravo series The Real Housewives of Potomac, including the fallout with her ex-husband Jamal Bryant. Now, it has come out that she dated commentator Van Jones.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WOLB 1010AM

The Congressional Black Caucus Helps Biden Pass The Infrastructure Bill

Biden has the Congressional Black Caucus to thank for the final push. Black lawmakers negotiated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sign off on the bill to pour trillions of dollars into damaged roads, bridges, tunnels, and transit. Initially, Democrats were steadfast in their decision to pass the infrastructure bill and the president social welfare and climate change proposal estimated at $1.85 trillion. Still, the idea was shot down by House officials. Black Caucus members pushed for Pelosi to pass the bill immediately and then hold a vote for the larger climate bill hopefully come mid-November, The New York Times noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It's 'disingenuous' to say parents oppose Black history

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange about critical race theory in schools on Friday night's show with guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin.
EDUCATION
The Hill

The Hill

383K+
Followers
44K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy