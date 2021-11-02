CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Don't Hold Your Breath For A Breakthrough At COP26

OilPrice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most noticeable theme to have come from COP26 so far has been the division between the Global North and the Global South and between energy producers and energy consumers. While some limited successes have been achieved, it is very doubtful that a major breakthrough will happen as the conference...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Europe Considers Tapping “Cushion Gas” As Market Continues To Tighten

Europe could have a way out of a natural gas shortage if the winter is colder than usual. The very tight European gas market may find relief from the supply crunch if it taps part of the so-called cushion gas, which keeps supply pressure at storage facilities, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

Oil prices are on course to post a weekly loss despite OPEC+ refusing to increase production. A combination of U.S. producers preparing to ramp up production and President Biden's willingness to tap the SPR to halt the gasoline price rally is set to weigh on oil prices going forward. For...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Is Egypt’s Oil And Gas Sector Set To Boom?

Italian oil major, Eni, announced this week that it has made three new oil and gas discoveries in the Meleiha region of western Egypt. The new discovery further adds to Egypt’s recent announcement that it expects to become self-sufficient in oil by as early as 2023. Eni’s finds are just...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gazprom#Gas Prices#G20#Bp#Sinopec#Mubadala
OilPrice.com

World’s Top Coal Users Will Still Use Coal Despite COP26 Pledge

The UK, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Indonesia are among the 40 countries that signed a pledge to phase out coal. That seems a positive development for the climate. But on closer inspection, it appears that the global ‘coal to clean power transition’ commitment failed to rally the support of several of the world’s biggest coal consumers, including China, India, the United States, and Australia—rendering the agreement fairly impotent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Your problem isn’t our problem was the harsh message delivered by OPEC+ on Thursday at a post-OPEC+ meeting presser. Referring to the energy crisis soaring energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman argued that “oil is not the problem”. Indeed, the energy crisis began with a natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Clean energy innovation, methane cuts and getting China and India on board for net-zero can help deliver progress at COP26

Much of the news coming out of the U.N. climate conference has focused on the spectacle, and how countries’ pledges aren’t on track to prevent dangerous climate change. But behind the scenes, there is reason for hope. In many countries, the energy transition is already underway as falling costs make renewable energy ubiquitous and more affordable than fossil fuels. The challenge for government officials now is figuring out how to help scale up clean energy dramatically while reducing fossil fuel emissions, and still meeting the rapidly growing energy demands of billions of people in developing and emerging economies. With an ongoing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
Country
Iraq
OilPrice.com

Europe’s Gas Prices Soar Again On Lower Russian Supply

Following several days of declines, natural gas prices at the key European and UK hubs surged again on Monday, after gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia reversed the direction eastward instead of westward through Germany. Grid operator Gascade said, as quoted by Bloomberg, that flows of natural gas...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Russia Looks To Capitalize On The Global Energy Crisis

Asia and Europe are bracing for a particularly cold winter, and it could stretch already-short supplies of key fossil fuels even thinner. Russia, however, is poised to win big from the current supply squeeze. Moscow is poised to reap huge benefits both strategically and financially from Asia as well as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Research Shows that Solar and Wind Enough to Power Most Major Countries

Strategies for decarbonizing electricity infrastructure are hot as the globe watches the United Nations COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. On the other hand, Renewables detractors challenge the reliability of systems that rely on intermittent supplies. A recent study headed by the University of California, Irvine experts, confronts the issue of dependability head-on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Supply Chain Crisis Could Be Bullish For Oil Prices

The global supply chain disruptions that have fueled inflation alongside rebounding demand for everything have been in the spotlight for weeks now. Although little attention has been paid to the effect of these disruptions on the oil and gas industry, it is certainly not insulated. And these disruptions could add further upside potential to oil prices. The American Trucking Association has calculated a shortage of 80,000 drivers that the industry needs to keep delivering goods on time. But it’s not just finished goods that truckers deliver. They also move chemicals, cement, and pipes—goods and materials necessary in the oil industry. To make matters worse, some chemicals are imported, making supplies vulnerable to port logjams that have plagued the U.S. for weeks.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

U.S. West Texas Intermediate are edging higher on Friday after OPEC and its allies moved forward with its plans for a gradual increase in production. Ahead of the decision, the group known as OPEC+, faced opposition from the United States and other major consumers, who wanted the producers to raise supply in order to cap prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Citi: Oil Will Continue Rising This Quarter

Crude oil prices will continue rising this quarter as global oil inventories drawdowns continue and OPEC sticks to its limited addition output policy, Citi’s head of commodity research Ed Morse told Bloomberg. Morse commented that it was funny how oil prices reacted following OEPC+’s latest announcement after its meeting on...
CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Green energy can’t become a reality without critical minerals

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As delegations convene in Glasgow for the UN COP26, there is no avoiding the fact that for climate activists, there is widespread dissatisfaction. The anger is not unreasonable. It is generally understood that major economies are failing in their pledges under the 2015 Paris Accords to halve emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Nord Stream 2 Too Late To Alleviate Europe's Winter Gas Crunch

The controversial Russia-led natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 will likely get approval from German and EU regulators, but this approval could also likely come too late to ease the gas shortages in Europe this winter season. German authorities have signaled that they would certify the pipeline, which is completed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy