Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Dolphins end all speculation

So the polling to select our starting placekicker has ended and the player that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster is- Olindo Mare- Mare won the vote with 37 percent of the total vote or 199 votes of 538 total votes. Olindo was originally signed in 1996 as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants but was cut before the season began. Mare then was singed by our Miami Dolphins in 1997 and remained their kicker for ten seasons. During the 2007 offseason, the Dolphins traded Mare to the New Orleans Saints for a sixth-round pick. While he only played for the Saints for a season he did manage to hang onto a spot in the league for five more seasons, playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears. Over a ten-year span with the Phins Mare started 155 out of 160 games during the regular season, only missing five games due to injury during the 2004 season. In those ten seasons, Mare made 245 field goals out of 303 attempts for an 80.85 percent average. He also attempted 318 extra points in his time with Miami, making 315 of them for a 99 percent average.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO