Cleveland, TN

Fire crews respond to house fire Saturday night on Dalton Pike

By Lamar J. Hopkins
 5 days ago
Cleveland, TENNESSEE – According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews responded to an overnight residential fire.

This incident occurred Saturday night.

It happened on Dalton Pike.

The responding crews saw heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Unfortunately, the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

A family pet died in the blaze.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

