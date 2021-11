I was doing my usual scrolling through Instagram today when I came across the strangest picture: the inside of a penguin's mouth. I don't remember how I came across this picture--if it was an account I follow or if it was some sponsored post. But what I do remember is how absolutely terrifying the inside of the penguin's mouth looked. It was downright ghastly, and it made me happy that there aren't wild penguins roaming free around Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO