Even in Year 19, LeBron James knows how to close out games as evidenced by his performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. James was too much of a problem for the Rockets all night as he was physically imposing getting to the basket. But in the fourth quarter, he took over the offense and scored layup after layup. Los Angeles had been trailing up to that point, but James was able to hand them the lead and the team never looked back from that point forward.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO