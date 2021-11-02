CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Jennings, transgender reality star, grapples with weight gain in new season

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first look at the new season of the TLC reality show "I Am Jazz" includes the transgender activist's struggle with weight gain. In the video featured on TLC's YouTube channel, Jazz Jennings, 21, reveals that her mental health issues led to binge eating...

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch: Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain. Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz. TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.
