Woodbridge: Father and son sentenced after 800 weapons found

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been given suspended sentences after about 800 weapons, parts and ammunition were found. During a firearms licence check at a premises in Woodbridge, police discovered weapons under beds, in wardrobes, behind doors and in sofas. There was also a firearm disguised as a walking stick, Suffolk...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 4

? What???
5d ago

But only 2 were illegal…. A sawn off shotgun and a “ walking stick” Gun….. but the media concentrated on the number of LEGAL WEAPONS…..

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father And Son#Suspended Sentences#Firearms#Suffolk Police#Ipswich Crown Court
