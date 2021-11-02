These Brilliant Ted Lasso Gifts Are Better Than The Coach's Biscuits

It was the end of the summer in Atlantic City – sun blaring at all turns, skin sticking and air-conditioner needing – when I sat down to watch the first episode of Ted Lasso. The name didn’t mean much to me back then, plus I only did it because my boyfriend, and lots of people, said it was good. First episode in, my reaction was “Okay, it’s not bad.” Second episode in, my face lit up as the show quickly climbed up my internal show rankings. Third episode in, and yes, you need to watch three episodes before forming an opinion about a particular show, I was sold, my summer was finally wholesome. You can imagine my slight disappointment then when I learn that only a few SLU people know about the show. Hence, the title. We need to talk more about Ted Lasso, everyone.
