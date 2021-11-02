These Brilliant Ted Lasso Gifts Are Better Than The Coach's Biscuits

Love it or hate it the Coach Beard Ted Lasso episode entitled Beard After Hours gave us an inside look at the man behind the man, Coach Beard. To understand its place in the season and why it seems a bit out of place one first has to understand some basic Ted Lasso history and background information. Apple TV’s Ted Lasso struck the optimist zeitgeist the world was desperately craving when it came out in August of 2020. The world was grappling with the Covid 19 pandemic and also facing a radical racial awakening in the wake of George Fllyod’s murder. The show’s hopeful and optimistic message struck a chord with streaming audiences. It was based on an ad campaign for NBC Sports released in August 2013 when NBC got the rights to broadcast the Premier League on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. In 2015 with the encouragement of his partner at the time, Olivia Wilde, Sudeikis thought there might be more to explore with the character of Ted. Sudeikis and his writing partners Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard) wrote a pilot and season outlines in about a week. In 2017 Bill Lawrence, Cougar Town and Scrubs creator, would come on board as a co-creator. Ted Lasso’s basic plot centers around an American football coach (Ted Lasso) hired to coach a British soccer (football) team. Ted may not know British football but he knows how to work with people. One of the unsung heroes in this equation is Ted’s right hand man, Coach Beard played by Brendan Hunt.

