Yield farming and staking have become arguably one of the most popular ways of earning passive income in today’s crypto era. That’s why there’s no shortage of yield farming projects nowadays in the Defi ecosystem. However, in the sea of staking and yield farming projects that exist, there’s a serious shortage of reliable projects that can generate long-term value for their stakeholders. Many of them may be generating value today, but due to their technical limitations and me-too nature, it’s becoming increasingly clear that they won’t be around in the next few years.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO