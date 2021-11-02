CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

First College Football Playoff Ranking Will Be Very Telling

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XV2Rr_0ckRtKP100

The first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings come out tonight, and what the first rankings look like will be very, very telling for Notre Dame and the rest of the College Football world.

Barring absolutely chaos, there are only 12 teams that have a legitimate shot at a playoff spot, which is abnormally low for this time of the year.

There are a number of very intriguing questions that I'm curious to see.

1) Where Notre Dame is ranked - Will Notre Dame be ranked ahead of a one-loss Michigan team? How about undefeated Wake Forest? Michigan's resume is stronger (better opponent record, better common victory, better loss), and the committee has shown it doesn't care as much about the most recent game as much as it does the season-long resume. Wake Forest is undefeated, but its schedule thus far has been quite soft and its remaining schedule is just as soft. The higher Notre Dame is ranked the better chance it has to use remaining chaos to jump into the top four.

My prediction is Notre Dame is somewhere between 8-10.

2) Where Cincinnati will be ranked - The Bearcats entire resume is built around its victory over Notre Dame. It's arguably the second win of any team in contention, but the rest of the schedule has been incredibly soft. Even with 7-1 Notre Dame on the schedule the Bearcats' FBS opponents have a combined record of 24-32, and Cincinnati has just two wins over opponents with a winning record. Cincinnati also hasn't been overly impressive in most of its wins, especially recently.

Cincinnati also has a very soft schedule remaining, and it is banking on SMU and Houston to keep winning to give it a chance at a strong November win.

3) How Oregon and Ohio State are ranked - This one is going to be very, very interesting. If Oregon is behind Ohio State tonight the Ducks have zero chance of passing the Buckeyes if both teams win out. Each team is 7-1 but Oregon's resume is stronger due to its victory over Ohio State. Right now the Buckeyes best wins are against Minnesota and Penn State. Oregon beat Ohio State convincingly, and did so without its best player (Kayvon Thibodeaux).

How will the committee view the Oregon loss to Stanford? Considering Stanford is just 3-5 it has to be viewed as a bad loss, but offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead was hospitalized the day of the game and could not call plays. The committee has shown in the past it takes circumstances like that, or a quarterback being out, into consideration.

4) How Wake Forest is ranked - The Deacons are undefeated and have played well, but their defense has given up 33.5 points in its last four games and its FBS opponents have a combined 27-30 record, compared to 37-27 for Notre Dame and 38-27 for Michigan. The ACC has been down for years, but it is especially bad in 2021.

The first rankings are always a bit of a mystery. Outside of Georgia the 2021 rankings are the hardest yet for me to predict.

Here are my rankings of the 12 teams that I believe have a shot. This is not a prediction of what the committee will do, but what I would do if I had a vote.

1. Georgia

2. Oklahoma

3. Michigan State

4. Alabama

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Cincinnati

8. Michigan

9. Notre Dame

10. Wake Forest

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Moorhead
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Notre Dame#Wake Forest#Fbs#Smu#Ohio State#Buckeyes
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban admitted he lit into the team on Thursday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is credited with being one of the greatest Xs and Os minds in college football history. Perhaps the most understated element of Saban’s highly decorated coaching acumen is his remarkable understanding of human psychology and how that affects his players. He understands human nature with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
537
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy