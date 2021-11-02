First College Football Playoff Ranking Will Be Very Telling

The first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings come out tonight, and what the first rankings look like will be very, very telling for Notre Dame and the rest of the College Football world.

Barring absolutely chaos, there are only 12 teams that have a legitimate shot at a playoff spot, which is abnormally low for this time of the year.

There are a number of very intriguing questions that I'm curious to see.

1) Where Notre Dame is ranked - Will Notre Dame be ranked ahead of a one-loss Michigan team? How about undefeated Wake Forest? Michigan's resume is stronger (better opponent record, better common victory, better loss), and the committee has shown it doesn't care as much about the most recent game as much as it does the season-long resume. Wake Forest is undefeated, but its schedule thus far has been quite soft and its remaining schedule is just as soft. The higher Notre Dame is ranked the better chance it has to use remaining chaos to jump into the top four.

My prediction is Notre Dame is somewhere between 8-10.

2) Where Cincinnati will be ranked - The Bearcats entire resume is built around its victory over Notre Dame. It's arguably the second win of any team in contention, but the rest of the schedule has been incredibly soft. Even with 7-1 Notre Dame on the schedule the Bearcats' FBS opponents have a combined record of 24-32, and Cincinnati has just two wins over opponents with a winning record. Cincinnati also hasn't been overly impressive in most of its wins, especially recently.

Cincinnati also has a very soft schedule remaining, and it is banking on SMU and Houston to keep winning to give it a chance at a strong November win.

3) How Oregon and Ohio State are ranked - This one is going to be very, very interesting. If Oregon is behind Ohio State tonight the Ducks have zero chance of passing the Buckeyes if both teams win out. Each team is 7-1 but Oregon's resume is stronger due to its victory over Ohio State. Right now the Buckeyes best wins are against Minnesota and Penn State. Oregon beat Ohio State convincingly, and did so without its best player (Kayvon Thibodeaux).

How will the committee view the Oregon loss to Stanford? Considering Stanford is just 3-5 it has to be viewed as a bad loss, but offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead was hospitalized the day of the game and could not call plays. The committee has shown in the past it takes circumstances like that, or a quarterback being out, into consideration.

4) How Wake Forest is ranked - The Deacons are undefeated and have played well, but their defense has given up 33.5 points in its last four games and its FBS opponents have a combined 27-30 record, compared to 37-27 for Notre Dame and 38-27 for Michigan. The ACC has been down for years, but it is especially bad in 2021.

The first rankings are always a bit of a mystery. Outside of Georgia the 2021 rankings are the hardest yet for me to predict.

Here are my rankings of the 12 teams that I believe have a shot. This is not a prediction of what the committee will do, but what I would do if I had a vote.

1. Georgia

2. Oklahoma

3. Michigan State

4. Alabama

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Cincinnati

8. Michigan

9. Notre Dame

10. Wake Forest

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

