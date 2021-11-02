Kate Middleton's Royal Blue Dress in Scotland Was Full of Meaning

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.

19 DAYS AGO