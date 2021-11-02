CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton's Royal Blue Dress in Scotland Was Full of Meaning

By Elizabeth Logan
Glamour
Glamour
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sending a sartorial message in Glasgow, Scotland, where they are currently attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. At a reception for winners of the Earthshot Prize, William's initiative to find creative climate change solutions, the pair both wore blue outfits adorned with red...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Bruce Oldfield
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton share intimate pictures from Earthshot Prize

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed With Cambridges' Split

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge brought back her lilac Alexander McQueen gown for the Earthshot Prize Awards

The Duchess of Cambridge went back into her style archives for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Kate chose to re-wear one of her most famous looks for the ceremony, where she presented one of the inaugural environmental conservation prizes. She first wore the Alexander McQueen lilac gown 10 years ago, to a BAFTA black-tie event in the summer of 2011.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Oceans#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Blue Dress#Eponine#Harper#Yahoo#Ganni
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Expecting Baby No. 4? Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Delighted About Duchess' Alleged Pregnancy Amid Her Health Issues

Kate Middleton and Prince William are, reportedly, set to welcome a baby girl. Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be enjoying their married life with their three doting children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family also appears to be very happy together amid all the issues and controversies face by the palace.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

How Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Trying To Make Charlotte And Louis' Lives As Normal As Possible

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.
townandcountrymag.com

Prince George Was "Annoyed" After Litter-Picking Experience, According to Prince William

As Prince William prepares for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards this weekend, he noted that part of the inspiration for his climate activism comes from one particular eight-year-old. During an interview with BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds, the Duke of Cambridge discussed his son, Prince George's frustration after a litter picking outing with his school, Thomas's Battersea.
Hello Magazine

10 royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, more

Many iconic royal wedding dresses are emblazoned on our minds, but did you know that a lot of royal brides choose to wear a second dress?. While there may be strict protocol to follow when it comes to their bridal outfits, it seems that some of these royal brides relaxed the rules to sport fashion-forward evening attire. Meghan Markle decided to bare her arms with a slinky halterneck gown and Princess Eugenie wore a form-fitting Zac Posen number. Scroll through the gallery to see these royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses…
arcamax.com

Prince Charles was 'reduced to tears' over Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall plans

Prince Charles was deeply touched by Prince William's plan for his royal inheritance. The Prince of Wales said that he was "reduced to tears" after hearing about his son the Duke of Cambridge's intentions for what he plans to do with the Duchy of Cornwall - the title William will inherit when Charles accedes to the throne.
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy