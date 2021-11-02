Kate Middleton's Royal Blue Dress in Scotland Was Full of Meaning
By Elizabeth Logan
Glamour
6 days ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William are sending a sartorial message in Glasgow, Scotland, where they are currently attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. At a reception for winners of the Earthshot Prize, William's initiative to find creative climate change solutions, the pair both wore blue outfits adorned with red...
Kate Middleton is, allegedly, pregnant, and she immediately shared the happy news with the royal family after surviving her first trimester. According to OK! magazine, Kate Middleton decided to inform Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last about her pregnancy. But this wasn’t because she’s still at odds with the couple.
The Duchess of Cornwall dazzled royal fans on Monday evening as she attended a reception to mark the opening of COP26 in Glasgow. Camilla donned a glamorous outfit, wearing a teal dress by Bruce Oldfield styled with recycled buttons from a previous outfit. WATCH: Duchess Camilla holds reception for winners...
On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
Princess Diana didn't end up with her one true love because it was neither Prince Charles nor Dodi. Princess Diana has remained one of the most popular royals even decades after she passed away. Royal fans still talk about her, and there are still moves and projects about her. Kristen...
Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
The Duchess of Cambridge went back into her style archives for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Kate chose to re-wear one of her most famous looks for the ceremony, where she presented one of the inaugural environmental conservation prizes. She first wore the Alexander McQueen lilac gown 10 years ago, to a BAFTA black-tie event in the summer of 2011.
Kate Middleton cried when Prince William canceled their holiday plans, according to a biographer. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for 10 years already. They celebrated their decade of love and marriage in April. However, things weren't that simple for the royal couple, especially before they got engaged.
Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
Kate Middleton and Prince William are, reportedly, set to welcome a baby girl. Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be enjoying their married life with their three doting children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family also appears to be very happy together amid all the issues and controversies face by the palace.
THE QUEEN could be in for a nasty surprise if Meghan Markle still has “skeletons in her closet”, as a royal author predicts. Tom Bower is writing an unauthorised book about the life of the Duchess of Sussex says she needs to speak to her father and older brother to stop them revealing more embarrassing details about her life.
Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.
Having ascended to the British throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II is the world's longest-reigning monarch. Following the royal line of succession, she was crowned after the death of her father, King George VI, on 6 February 1952. Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947...
As Prince William prepares for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards this weekend, he noted that part of the inspiration for his climate activism comes from one particular eight-year-old. During an interview with BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds, the Duke of Cambridge discussed his son, Prince George's frustration after a litter picking outing with his school, Thomas's Battersea.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their California home in 2020 after quitting royal duties months earlier. Harry and Meghan - who previously lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor - have a number of high-profile neighbors in the celebrity enclave including chat show host Oprah Winfrey and actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
Many iconic royal wedding dresses are emblazoned on our minds, but did you know that a lot of royal brides choose to wear a second dress?. While there may be strict protocol to follow when it comes to their bridal outfits, it seems that some of these royal brides relaxed the rules to sport fashion-forward evening attire. Meghan Markle decided to bare her arms with a slinky halterneck gown and Princess Eugenie wore a form-fitting Zac Posen number. Scroll through the gallery to see these royal brides' surprising second wedding dresses…
Kate Middleton is known for her healthy lifestyle and likes to eat a variety of nutritious meals, such as breakfast smoothies, sushi and roast chicken dinners. However, there is one quintessentially British dessert that she has a soft spot for – sticky toffee pudding. That's right, even the Duchess of...
Prince Charles was deeply touched by Prince William's plan for his royal inheritance. The Prince of Wales said that he was "reduced to tears" after hearing about his son the Duke of Cambridge's intentions for what he plans to do with the Duchy of Cornwall - the title William will inherit when Charles accedes to the throne.
