CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kenny Chesney Adds Dates, Artists to 2022 Here and Now Tour

By Billy Dukes
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kenny Chesney has added new dates and opening acts to his 2022 Here and Now Tour. The country hitmaker plugged two more stadium shows into a full slate of spring and summer concerts. Additionally, his team announced that Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce will join him...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Biz Times

Kenny Chesney will return to American Family Field this spring

Country music star Kenny Chesney will perform at American Family Field on Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday. It will be his fifth performance at American Family Field, having headlined at the stadium in 2018, 2016, 2013, and performed as part of Farm Aid’s 25th anniversary concert there in 2010.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Kenny Chesney returns to Milwaukee for May 2022 show

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A country music superstar is returning to Milwaukee. Kenny Chesney, along with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce will perform at American Family Field on Saturday, May 14, 2022 as part of the Here and Now Tour. Tickets previously purchased for the Kenny Chesney postponed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Dan + Shay will open for Kenny Chesney at Heinz Field

Dan + Shay, who just headlined PPG Paints Arena for the first time, will play their first Heinz Field show on June 11 as part of the undercard for Kenny Chesney. The pop-country duo, which features Pittsburgh native Dan Smyers, will also be joined by Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Kenny Chesney bringing Dan + Shay, more to Busch Stadium

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to St. Louis May 7, 2022 — and he's bringing a few friends along with him. The concert that was slated to take place at Busch Stadium in 2020 was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two years later the show will go on at the ballpark.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Kenny Chesney Announces Opening Acts for 2022 Tampa Tour Stop

Kenny Chesney announces opening acts for the 2022 Tampa tour stop!. We already knew that Kenny Chesney re-scheduled his tour dates for 2022 for his stadium tour and that the tour kicks off on April 23rd in Tampa, Florida. Now, we know who will be warming up the stage for...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Gillette Stadium#Sofi Stadium#Here And Now#Now Tour#Old Dominion#The New England Patriots#The No Shoes Nation#American Family Field#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Pa#Mo Geha Field
kiss951.com

Kenny Chesney To Headline Charlotte’s Bank Of America Stadium

No Shoes Nation do we have news for you! After a 2-year hiatus from touring Kenny Chesney announced this morning the revised dates for his Here And Now Tour. In addition to the shows that had been put on hold, he also added two new dates- one of which is in Charlotte. That’s right, for the second time in his long-running career Kenny Chesney will headline Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The show will be on April 30, 2022, which is a Saturday night. In true Kenny stadium show fashion he’s bringing along some superstar acts with him. The line-up included Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce for a show sure to be worth every penny! Kenny played BOA stadium once before in 2012 on his Brother’s Of The Sun tour with Tim McGraw so this will be a long-overdue homecoming of sorts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Outsider.com

Kenny Chesney Adds Stadium Shows to ‘Here and Now’ Tour, Reveals Lineup Featuring Old Dominion, Carly Pearce & More

Kenny Chesney is heading back on tour on April 23, 2022 for his “Here and Now” tour across our great nation. By this point, it will have been three years since Chesney’s last touring opportunity. It was not supposed to be the case in 2020, but the pandemic scratched his and every other artists’ tours in a heartbeat. Now, No Shoes Nation is back.
MUSIC
Kat Kountry 105

Kenny Chesney’s 2022 Minnesota Show Could Cause a Serious Conflict

Kenny Chesney just announced the date he's rescheduled his 2022 tour stop here in Minnesota, but it could cause a serious conflict. Kenny Chesney has had to postpone his entire Chillaxification Tour twice now, thanks to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled to run through the spring and summer of 2020 and included a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But that didn't happen.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Nissan
Detroit News

After two postponements, Kenny Chesney announces Ford Field return

Tickets on sale now for Aug. 2022 concert, which will mark the No Shoes Nation founder's 11th engagement at the Detroit Lions' home. Kenny Chesney is ready to party again. The country music superstar will return to the road in 2022 and will throw a bash at Ford Field on Aug. 20, his team announced on Monday.
DETROIT, MI
wbwn.com

Kenny Chesney Says Fans Come to His Concerts for the Music

Kenny Chesney just announced the line-up, locations and dates for his “Here And Now 2022” stadium tour. He shares that he feels fans come to his live shows for the music. “I think one of the reasons that people come to the shows, and are so there … is that they’ve lived with this music and there’s a lot of layers to the music that we’ve created and put out there. Some of them are nostalgic, some more escapism, and some are just about being in the moment, and I think that it’s the beauty of songs. You never know how it’s going to touch someone. But they have came year after year and built what we have out there because they cared about these songs and the music. And I believe that a lot of these songs somehow on some level have reached in there and touched their life. And that doesn’t happen with every song, but when it does it’s really great.”
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Kenny Chesney unveils 2022 supporting acts

Newly announced stadium tour lineup includes Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Kenny Chesney has unveiled Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce will be the supporting acts on his upcoming Here and Now 2022 stadium tour. Kicking off April 23rd in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium, Chesney will play 21 stadium concerts, finishing the trek with what has almost become a No Shoes Nation tradition: a double-play at New England’s Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 26th and 27th. All current ticketholders remain in their original seats at each stadium.
MUSIC
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy