Kenny Chesney Adds Dates, Artists to 2022 Here and Now Tour

Kenny Chesney just announced the line-up, locations and dates for his “Here And Now 2022” stadium tour. He shares that he feels fans come to his live shows for the music. “I think one of the reasons that people come to the shows, and are so there … is that they’ve lived with this music and there’s a lot of layers to the music that we’ve created and put out there. Some of them are nostalgic, some more escapism, and some are just about being in the moment, and I think that it’s the beauty of songs. You never know how it’s going to touch someone. But they have came year after year and built what we have out there because they cared about these songs and the music. And I believe that a lot of these songs somehow on some level have reached in there and touched their life. And that doesn’t happen with every song, but when it does it’s really great.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO