In the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line took on an almost mythical character. Every time he called one of their games, John Madden would point out just how dominant they were. He marveled at how someone the size of Nate Newton could move so gracefully. That unit was so dominant that supposedly Larry Allen would at times make the sound of a train horn when he got in his stance. It was his way of telling the defensive line that Emmitt Smith—the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, who led the league in rushing in four out of five years during their decade of dominance—was about to run behind him, and there was nothing any of them could do to stop it.

