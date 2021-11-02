VMware Horizon Client 5.5.2 Installation Failed - MSI Error 1603

I hope this is posted in the correct place. Setting up and configuring a virtual environment is completely new territory to me. I work for an industrial automation company and am researching the possibility of using virtual machines for some of the computers we use in our systems. For any given job we typically have a data server, an HMI server, and any number of client PCs. I am wanting to create a repeatable virtual environment to run the data and HMI servers. I would be looking at creating 2, possibly 3, virtual machines per host. I would need to be able to configure each virtual machine to communicate on multiple networks and would like to set up some sort of automatic backup. Every host would be stand-alone and not connected together so I don't believe I need any sort of centralized management. I know the hypervisor is the main component needed, but I'm not sure if the hypervisor is really the only component I need.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO