Cell Phones

Network located app launch configuration

By jon_bclvr
vmware.com
 6 days ago

I'm trying to configure an app for my aplication farm but this one has the particularity of...

communities.vmware.com

martechseries.com

1Page Announces Indiegogo Launch of Freemium App

Preparing for meetings and calls is hard, time-consuming. Get 1 page customized summary about every person you are meeting, a few minutes before every meeting!. Following the successful initial product launch of the Enterprise version of 1Page, salespeople from more than 100 companies started using 1Page. As more individuals had requested to use 1Page for personal meetings, OAYAW developed a freemium version for individuals. With more than 2500 users using the freemium beta and giving feedback, the product is ready for Indiegogo launch to add more integrations and features.
CELL PHONES
beincrypto.com

Dvision Network Announces Launch of ‘Dvision World’

The blockchain-based metaverse Dvision Network has announced that their metaverse, Dvision World, will be launched on November 1, 2021. This event is anticipated to herald a new era for the not only Dvision ecosystem but also for the whole metaverse industry. Moreover, Dvision is holding a special NFT giveaway event, calling their users for action to pre-register and secure their spot before the metaverse goes live.
COMPUTERS
bitcoin.com

Localbitcoins P2P Exchange Launches Mobile App for Android

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace Localbitcoins has announced the launch of a new mobile application for its global user base. The software is designed for devices running on Android. The app has been released in response to a growing number of mobile traders. P2P Crypto Market Localbitcoins Offers Users Android App. Popular...
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

Configure Custom exec for SNMPd

I wonder how to configure a custom exec OID command for SNMPd to monitor S.M.A.R.T states on our VMware ESXi 7.0.3 build-18644231 hosts. In older KB documents it seems that a long time ago a file named /etc/snmpd.conf existed but in 6.7 or 7 I didn't find that file. It...
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Slack launches Community Forum site and companion app

Slack has launched a discussion forum to connect community members and help them share knowledge about the use of the team collaboration tool. Available today, the forum is accessible at the Slack Community Forum website, or via an app that can be installed on a user’s Slack workspace. The Slack...
INTERNET
foxsanantonio.com

Netflix launches gaming features on mobile app

Starting this week, Netflix will be adding gaming to its mobile app. At launch on Tuesday, five mobile games will be available to play for Netflix subscribers including: “Stranger Things: 1984," “Stranger Things 3: The Game," “Shooting Hoops," “Card Blast,” and “Teeter Up," as reported by Variety. Currently, the new...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Text Request Launches Location Tracking by SMS

The innovation deepens Text Request’s text messaging-based feature set, enabling home service, transportation, and logistics customers to better connect with frontline workers in the field. Text Request, the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement, announced today their new Locations feature, created to enable businesses to better connect with...
INTERNET
ComicBook

Pokemon TCG Live App Launch Delayed to 2022

The Pokemon Company has announced it has delayed the launch of a planned Pokemon Trading Card Game app until 2022. The Pokemon Company announced the news via its "PokemonTCG" Twitter account, a newer Twitter account designed to deliver news and information about the trading card game and the upcoming Pokemon TCG Live app. " To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022," the statement read. "We'll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live."
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

Google launches app store payments in South Korea

Google has announced that it will allow developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store to comply with the South Korean laws. The ’Anti-Google Law’ approved in August 2021 in South Korea that mandated all mobile app store operations to include alternative payment methods. Currently, app platforms like Google Pay and App Store charge up to 30% fees for in-app purchases justified by providing security for their transactions.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Klarna to launch universal shopping app

Sweden-based BNPL company Klarna has introduced an all-in-one shopping app that allows users to shop everywhere, including in non-partner shops. The new Klarna shopping app extends customer purchases far from its retail partners, allowing users to explore exclusive online deals, save items and receive price drop notifications, track delivery, and manage payments and returns.
RETAIL
protocol.com

Apple's Federighi hits at sideloading and 'some social networking apps'

Apple iOS chief Craig Federighi on Wednesday said that forcing the company to allow the sideloading of apps would make users vulnerable to malware, data theft and privacy violations from the likes of Facebook. During a speech at a European tech conference, Federighi compared the European Commission's proposed digital competition...
CELL PHONES
mycbs4.com

DoorDash launches app features to protect drivers

DoorDash is launching new features to its app to help its drivers feel safer while driving. The food ordering and delivery company announced on Wednesday, the rollout of SafeDash. It's a new in-app tool kit powered by security company ADT. The new safety addition comes with two new features, called "safety reassurance call" and "emergency assistance button." Under the new system, DoorDash drivers can quickly connect with a security agent through its app, if they feel unsafe in a situation.
CELL PHONES
marketingdive.com

Wayfair launches in-app video commerce experience

Wayfair unveiled a video commerce experience that aims to showcase products, entertain and spark inspiration, dubbed Wayfair On Air. Wayfair On Air, now available on iOS, includes studio show formats and glimpses into creators' own homes, according to the announcement. The retailer will highlight affordable products for consumers' homes through...
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

Can Workstation Player's guest system (Linux Mint) be installed anew without creating a new VM?

Here I come along with a special question concerning Workstation Players maintenance:. I currently am tinkering about a bit with some system programming under Workstation Player 14, with Linux Mint as the guest system. During my 'experiments', the system quite often crashes, not too seldom requiring the guest system's full reinstallation, up to now being quite cumbersome due to the necessity of creating and configuring a completely new VM every time that happens.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Datchat Expands, Launches Social Network+ Privacy Platform

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share and post with privacy and screenshot protection, has expanded the platform.
INTERNET
vmware.com

Microsoft Multicast NLB on ESXi causes network disruption to VPN clients

I've just deployed a Microsoft Multicast NLB cluster of two Windows Server 2022 nodes onto my ESXi 7.0 U2 host which has a two NIC etherchannel vswitch connection to my Cisco 9200L switch. This all sits in my subnet of 10.0.0.0/23. I have VPN clients served by Microsoft RRAS, with...
SOFTWARE

