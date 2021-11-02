Network located app launch configuration

The Pokemon Company has announced it has delayed the launch of a planned Pokemon Trading Card Game app until 2022. The Pokemon Company announced the news via its "PokemonTCG" Twitter account, a newer Twitter account designed to deliver news and information about the trading card game and the upcoming Pokemon TCG Live app. " To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022," the statement read. "We'll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO