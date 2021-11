Many divorced women over 50 struggle to move on because they are still plagued by feelings of guilt, selfishness, and that they “don’t deserve it.”. Whether it’s the messaging you received throughout your marriage – that your role as a wife and mother was all that mattered, or narratives you’ve been carrying from childhood, such as good girls don’t ask for more and that they should just be happy for what they have – that programming doesn’t go away.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO