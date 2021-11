In the United States, uncertain consumers tend to prefer middle options as a smart choice, a robust decision phenomenon known as "the compromise effect." So when trying to promote COVID-19 vaccination, presenting it as the common or non-extreme choice may effectively win over those who are not yet vaccinated. However, does that approach hold the same sway in other countries? What about in Latin America and the Caribbean, where compromise options are viewed as weak or ambivalent? Or in areas of Asia where the compromise effect may be valued as demonstrating politeness, avoiding extreme positions that can cause friction?

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO