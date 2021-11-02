CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Danielle Hunter's season over for Vikings after suffering torn pectoral muscle in Dallas loss

By Star Tribune
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings entered Sunday night's game against the Cowboys tied for the league lead in sacks. They have lost the pass rusher who leads...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

‘Violent’ Player on Tap to Fill Danielle Hunter’s Shoes

Minnesota Vikings rookie EDGE rusher Patrick Jones II was selected in the 3rd Round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the direct trade compensation for Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens one year ago. If you ever want to fully adjudicate if the Ngkaoue experiment was silly, wait to see the full career of Jones. That’s the determining factor for the Ngakoue trade from Jacksonville and to Baltimore — for the Vikings, at least.
NFL
National football post

Report: Vikings brace for worst on DE Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter will have an MRI on Monday that could confirm the Minnesota Vikings’ fear that the defensive end sustained a torn pectoral muscle, the Star-Tribune reported. That injury would likely be season-ending. Hunter left Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after playing just 27 defensive snaps. He had...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Vikings Place DE Danielle Hunter On Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve officially placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. This move was expected after it was confirmed that Hunter will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral. Hunter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He...
NFL
thevikingage.com

Career with Minnesota Vikings could be over for Danielle Hunter

After suffering a season-ending injury on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the future of Danielle Hunter with the Minnesota Vikings is in doubt. As if losing to a Dallas Cowboys team without Dak Prescott inside your own building wasn’t brutal enough, the Minnesota Vikings found out on Monday that star defensive end Danielle Hunter will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a torn pectoral muscle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Yardbarker

Vikings fear two-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter has torn pec

The Minnesota Vikings could be without defensive end Danielle Hunter for the remainder of the season. The team fears the two-time Pro-Bowler may have a torn pectoral muscle. Hunter, 27, sustained what was first thought to be a shoulder injury during the second quarter of Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He had an MRI on Monday morning to confirm the pectoral diagnosis and determine the extent of the injury, ESPN said.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Report: Vikings may have lost Danielle Hunter to season-ending injury

The hits keep coming against the Minnesota Vikings, who may have lost defensive end Danielle Hunter to a season-ending injury. "Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is feared to have suffered a torn pec, sources tell me and [Mike Garafolo]," says NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He’s having an MRI this morning to confirm the diagnosis. If confirmed, it would knock the Pro Bowler out for the season."
NFL
FanSided

6 players the Vikings can acquire to replace Danielle Hunter

The Minnesota Vikings got bad news when they learned about a severe injury to Danielle Hunter. Who can the team acquire to soften the blow?. It’s a tough time for the Minnesota Vikings. Sitting at a 3-4 record through the first eight weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the team was embarrassed in a prime-time matchup that saw them lose to the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Pectoral#Cowboys#American Football#The Star Tribune
Northland FAN 106.5

UPDTATE: Vikings DE Danielle Hunter Out For Remainder Of Season Due To Injury

In a very brief press conference, head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Danielle Hunter has a torn pectoral muscle, ending his 2021 season. The press conference, which was only a matter of a few minutes long, addressed a few questions related to Sunday night's game. Among those questions, Zimmer offered single-word confirmations when asked if Hunter had a torn pec and if he was out for the rest of the season.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings move forward the best they can with D.J. Wonnum replacing injured Danielle Hunter

With Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, linebacker Anthony Barr is ready to offer whatever support he can. Barr suffered a similar injury in Minnesota’s second game of 2020 and missed the rest of the season. He’s ready to advise the two-time Pro Bowl selection through his recovery process.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings suffer devastating Danielle Hunter injury blow

Tough break for the Minnesota Vikings, as if their Sunday night couldn’t get any worse: An MRI on Monday morning confirmed that defensive end Danielle Hunter has torn his pectoral muscle, likely ending his 2021 season, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Hunter hurt his arm during the Vikings’ disappointing...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Danielle Hunter having MRI, believed to have a torn pec

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was ruled out of Sunday night’s loss to the Cowboys with a chest injury and he’s set to miss a lot more time based on the initial diagnosis of the injury. NFL Media reports that Hunter is having an MRI on Monday to confirm a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Why the loss of Danielle Hunter might sink coach Mike Zimmer's Vikings defense

The Vikings' worst nightmare has returned. They have to stop opponents without a reliable pass rush. The loss of defensive end Danielle Hunter to a torn pectoral muscle has ramifications on all three levels of the Vikings defense, a unit that ranks 12th in scoring defense. That ranking might start to drop because Hunter, who has six sacks, is done for the year and the Purple lacks depth behind him.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Danielle Hunter's injury propels D.J. Wonnum back into the Vikings' starting lineup

Another week, another change in Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum's outlook with the team as the versatile but raw defender likely finds himself in the starting lineup again following Danielle Hunter's season-ending injury. Wonnum opened the season as the starter opposite Hunter after winning a training camp competition with Stephen...
NFL
Brainerd Dispatch

Vikings DE Kenny Willekes finally makes NFL debut, could be key reserve with Danielle Hunter out

More than 18 months after he was drafted, defensive end Kenny Willekes finally made his debut for the Vikings. Willekes, a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of Michigan State, was on injured reserve all of last year due to a torn ACL and has been on the practice squad throughout this season. But in last Sunday’s 20-16 loss to Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium, Willekes got in for 16 defensive snaps after being elevated from the practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy