Clinton, MT

Rob Natelson on Politics of Healthcare, How U.S. Budget Exploded

By Peter Christian
 5 days ago
Former UM Law Professor, Constitutional Fellow at the Independence Institute and weekly contributor to the Epoch Times online news site, Rob Natelson made his monthly appearance on Talk Back on Monday. Natelson slammed the blatant politicization of the COVID 19 pandemic by the Biden Administration, the CDC and the...

AM 1450 KMMS

Natelson: No Presidential Authority for a Vaccine Mandate

When it comes to the Constitution, former University of Montana Constitutional Law Professor Rob Natelson says, "You won’t find anything remotely resembling presidential authority to impose a vaccination mandate.”. Natelson is now a senior fellow in Constitutional jurisprudence at the Independence Institute, and joined us on Monday's "Montana Talks with...
U.S. POLITICS
WJR

Biden Administration Announces Mandate Requiring Workers Nationwide to be Vaccinated or Terminated

WASHINGTON DC, November 5, 2021 ~ President Biden and the Biden Administration have revealed a new vaccine mandate to take effect January 4. The mandate will use OSHA to force all companies with more than 100 employees to require employee vaccinations, weekly COVID-19 tests for those who are not vaccinated, and possible termination and fines for those who do not comply.
U.S. POLITICS
Hinojosa: Healthcare Is A Priority — Not Politics

“The greatest wealth is health” is an aphorism that captures the impact of health on our lives and underscores the importance of access to health care for all, regardless of income. It ties-in to the frequently debated question, namely, “Is health care a right or a privilege?”. In the Rio...
MCALLEN, TX
Why states like Texas won’t be able to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
TEXAS STATE
Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH
