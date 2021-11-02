WellPet Mishawaka Facility Earns “AA” BRC Certification

HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it hosted an important and beneficial community day at the Hanford Civic Auditorium and also received its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) for its manufacturing facility in Hanford, California. The many guests at the community day received an introduction to the FF brand, a first-hand look at the flagship, ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91, and heard from FF executives regarding production plans in Hanford, along with employment opportunities and more.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO