WellPet Mishawaka Facility Earns “AA” BRC Certification

By Pet Business Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellPet, LLC.'s Mishawaka, Indiana-based manufacturing facility earns the high honor of a grade "AA" certification by the British Retail Consortium's (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety. This world-renowned certification is evidence of the company's dedication to...

