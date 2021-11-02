WellPet Mishawaka Facility Earns “AA” BRC Certification

(PRESS RELEASE) TEWKSBURY, MA — WellPet, LLC, the largest North America-based independent branded premium natural pet food company, announced that its Mishawaka, Indiana-based manufacturing facility has earned the high honor of a grade “AA” certification by the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety. This world-renowned certification is evidence of the company’s dedication to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance, remarkable leadership from WellPet’s food safety and quality group, and continued, strategic investments in quality and safety. WellPet’s Minnesota-based Farm Fresh Kitchens manufacturing facility and its WHIMZEES manufacturing facility in the Netherlands also earned high ratings in previous BRC audits.
